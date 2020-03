0 Shares Share

Here’s yet another tour de force from Apple, a five hour plus tour of the Hermitage (with a ballet and concert) in St Petersburg, shot in one take on an iPhone 11 Pro. With some battery charge left over.

Here’s the trailer.

Might even take a look a look at the full version as we’re not likely to be travelling anywhere.

No wonder people are flocking to Apple and other tech companies with budgets (and products) like this.

Great piece of marketing.

MAA creative scale: 8.