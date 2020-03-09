Don't Miss

Murphy and Golding’s Heartfield signs first creative team

James Murphy, David Golding and creative chief Ian Heartfield have taken some stick in certain quarters for the white male line-up of their eagerly awaited new agency (set to launch in May) but they’ve remedied things somewhat with Charlotte Prince and Loriley Sessions (below), a highly rated young creative team from Leo Burnett.

Heartfield says: “I am delighted that Charlotte and Loriley have chosen to take the next step in their hugely promising career with us. They are the perfect combination of fresh, next-generation thinkers and grown-up problem-solvers.”

The new agency has also recruited Wunderman Thompson chief experience officer Rob Curran to be its experience chief, proof, if it were needed, that starting an agency these days isn’t as simple as it was – when all you needed was a creative (a Hegarty), a planner (Bartle) and a suit (Bogle).

