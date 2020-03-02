MSQ opens creative agency The Gate in San Francisco

0 Shares Share

MSQ Partners is launching The Gate, its creative agency, in San Francisco. This is The Gate’s fourth global office joining London, Edinburgh and New york.

The Gate SFO will be run by chairman and CCO Beri Cheetham (above), previously CCO of the Gate London. Cheetham will be supported by Ed Davis, director and Head of client services. MSQ’s Stein IAS B2B agency already operates inn San Francisco.

Cheetham says: “The world is full of nimble, forward-thinking businesses that, when it comes to marketing, don’t have the creative firepower to match. We’re here to galvanise those brands who can’t afford either big agency fees or in-housing, so they can unlock the creative and strategic opportunities available to them.”

MSQ CEO Peter Reid says: “We’re delighted to add another exciting office to The Gate’s worldwide network. When Beri opened discussions around relocating to San Francisco, we saw it as a really exciting opportunity. It shows our commitment to keep great talent within the group, and it allows us to provide creative and strategic thinking in another vibrant, forward-thinking market.”