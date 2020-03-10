Johannes Leonardo delivers “excessive” winner for VW

0 Shares Share

WPP’s part-owned Johannes Leonardo has certainly brought something new to the Volkswagen creative party in the US and here’s its latest for the VW Atlas sport, the replacement for the Touareg in the US.

Are people beginning to feel guilty about their enormous SUVs? The line for this is “Excessive where it matters,” which suggests VW thinks they might be. Starring Paul Giamatti from Billions and Kieran Culkin from Succession as a harassed accountant (first time as an ad hero?) and his troublesome client. The first in a three-part series.

<noscript><iframe width="589" height="445" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gdjuyQ6j7Tk" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Takes you back, a proper ad with characters and a good story.

Excellent. MAA creative scale: 9.