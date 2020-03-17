‘It’s a Tide Ad’ tops WARC’s effectiveness poll

0 Shares Share

Saatchi & Saatchi New York’s ‘It’s a Tide Ad’ tops the WARC Effective 100 for most awarded campaigns in 2019. It increased Procter & Gamble’s Tide sales to $75m. Media was by Hearts & Science.

In second place is Oyster Kanji Dictation for Hiroshima Tourism by I&S BBDO Tokyo/ BBDOJ West Hiroshima. The campaign increased oyster consumption by launching a workbook that educated citizens about the food. In third is National Safety Council’s Prescribed to Death, a campaign by Energy BBDO Chicago/PHD Chicago to raise awareness of prescription opioid overdose in the US.

Number one creative agency is FP7 McCann Dubai, which climbed 13 places to first place after working on six of the top 100 campaigns. AMV BBDO London is up from 11th place last year to second. CHE Proximity climbs from ninth to third.

Saatchi CEO Andrea Diquez says: “We’re so incredibly proud that TideAd has ranked #1 for effectiveness. I can only attribute our success to an extraordinary partnership with a very brave client, an amazing and highly diverse agency team and a group of partners that helped us push boundaries and make this idea even bigger than we could have ever imagined.

“TideAd embodies everything we strive to achieve as an agency. It changed the way other brands behave in the Super Bowl, blurred the boundaries between media, entertainment and marketing and engaged the audience in a compelling and unprecedented way. In the end, this is just more great proof that powerful ideas drive business results.”