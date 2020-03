0 Shares Share

Huawei may be one of the world’s most controversial companies – don’t mention it to one D.Trump – but it sure marshals a bunch of creative and marketing firepower.

Here’s a new global campaign, ‘Explore It,’ for its AppGallery from digital wizards The-Artery in New York, agency LH/Israel and production company Jiminy Creative, also in Tel Aviv.

All done in 16 days it seems.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.