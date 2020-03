0 Shares Share

“In the name of play” seems to be Fanta’s new platform (quite why is unclear) and its new campaign from 72andSunny Amsterdam offers “Idiots Are Amazing,” which is kind of playful. As here, based on a round-up of YouTube, er, idiots.

So you kind of get it and the ad is diverting enough. But isn’t it a bit of a stretch from this to Fanta?

MAA creative scale: 5.

PS Fanta, now part of the Coca-Cola empire was invented in Germany during World War Two. Bet there was no such frivolity then.