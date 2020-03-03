Droga5 unleashes a Child Executive Officer for IHOP

American pancake house IHOP is combining two popular breakfast choices into one with Cereal Pancakes and agency Droga5 has borrowed from the movies with a child running the corporation, a Child Executive Officer. Who seems rather smarter than some CEOs one might recall.
A bit like meetings with the client from Mad Men.
Not in D5’s usual line of work (it doesn’t seem to do much FMCG stuff) but a reminder of the days when adland’s best brains went into flogging brands to parents. In this case via a neat role reversal sidestep.
MAA creative scale: 7.5.