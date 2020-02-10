Wonderhood is up and running with Branston win

0 Shares Share

Great things were expected from former Channel 4 boss David Abraham’s Wonderhood Studios when it launched about a year ago but since then not much has emerged, although Wonderhood has been busy on the programme-making front.

But now the agency has won Mizkan’s Branston pickle – plus Sarson’s, Haywards and Osu – from Mcgarrybowen in what looks a tough four-way pitch involving the incumbent, Who Wot Why and food wizards Wieden+Kennedy. Wonderhood’s first work for another win Starling Bank breaks soon.

Mizkan head of marketing Vanni Cataldi says: “I was really impressed by Alex Best (Wonderhood Studios’ COO) and his team. Despite being a young agency, they have great, talented people who showed throughout the pitch process the ability to marry social-cultural consumer insights with brand and product truth.”

It’s an interesting time for new creative agencies in London. Nils Leonard’s Uncommon has started to motor after another slow start while adam&eve founders James Murphy and David Golding are set to launch their new agency in May after an extended lay-off tilling their gardens after departing the Omnicom fold.

Wonderhood and Uncommon both pitched for Virgin Media, which returned to adam&eveDDB from BBH.