Volvo Trucks president Roger Alm aims for vertiginous stardom

We’ve all heard the (possibly apocryphal) tales of Mars Pedigree clients and their agencies happily munching dog and cat food to show their belief in the product.

Now Volvo Trucks president Roger Alm is bravely showing his belief in the durability of four new models by balancing precariously on a pile of them, in what looks like a Scandinavian storm. From Forsman & Bodenfors.

If Jean-Claude Van Damme could pull off a similar-ish feat in the multi-award-winning Epic Split a few years ago, why not the client?