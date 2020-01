0 Shares Share

Walmart is pulling out all the stops with its Super Bowl debut, a Super Heroes themed ad featuring loads of them all the way back to Flash Gordon and Buzz Lightyear – for its Pickup service.

Celebs are all the rage in Super Bowl this year so it’s quite smart to abandon the human race in the search for novelty. By Publicis/Dept W.

It’s OK, doesn’t drop the ball but the very human Google ad, at this stage, is way out in front.

MAA creative scale: 6.5.