Talon appoints Imran Elahi as first head of digital

Independent Out of Home specialist Talon Outdoor has appointed Imran Elahi to the newly created role of head of digital. Elahi is charged with driving digital OOH innovation alongside Talon’s Strategy and Transformation teams.

Elahi (left) has more than ten years of experience in digital marketing and AdTech, including roles as sales and commercial lead at UserTribe and Criteo.

He was also a digital consultant at Accenture Interactive where he helped to guide major UK businesses through programmatic in-housing and proprietary AdTech development.

Elahi takes up the head of digital role immediately and is based at the London head office, reporting into Jonathan Conway, chief strategy officer of Talon.

James Copley, UK CEO at Talon says: “Smarter as Standard is at the heart of what we do. We have invested heavily in our proprietary AdTech platforms designed to automate OOH targeting and buying to deliver evidence-based outcomes for advertisers’. As a digital marketing expert for the agency, Imran’s role is an investment in the right skill sets to help drive the effectiveness of those products for our clients.”

Elahi says: “By answering the demands of advertisers for more data driven targeting and measurement, DOOH is poised for exponential growth. This is an exciting time to work in OOH and I am looking forward to capitalising on Talon’s industry leading platforms and playing my part in the broader technology-driven transformation the medium is undergoing.”

Fast-growing Talon has expanded its footprint in the UK and globally through OOH AdTech solutions and organic revenue growth, alongside the recent acquisitions of Grand Design and Grand Visual.