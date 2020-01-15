Sorrell takes the better, faster, cheaper mantra to CES

0 Shares Share

Is SMS about to announce another deal?

He seems to be implying he will in this short video from The Drum at CES 2020 (my, the boy gets around) with some of his S4Capital lieutenants. Saying there’ll be more ‘misfits’ joining soon.

Beyond that it’s the “holy trinity” of first party data (which S4C doesn’t have yet), content and programmatic and, of course, better, faster, cheaper.

Peter Kim, co-founder and CEO of Mighty Hive (programmatic) is interesting, clearly something of a brainbox he’s actually quite modest in his assertions and predictions. But with SMS at front of house there’s room for that too.