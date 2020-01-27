Publicis Sapient lures top creative Wharton from AKQA

0 Shares Share

Who are the creative movers and shakers in the shiny new world of digital transformation?

Publicis Sapient (they seem to have dispensed with the dot in between) thinks Ian Wharton from AKQA is one, he’s just been appointed its new ECD. Publicis Sapient is the tech consultancy in Publicis Groupe.

Wharton (below) joins Publicis after six years at WPP-owned AKQA on the global creative leadership team where he worked on clients including Formula 1 and Volvo. He has also designed apps for the likes of Apple.

Publicis Sapient’s chief experience officer John Maeda says: “Ian Wharton represents the new ‘digitally native’ generation of senior leaders with a history of bringing a necessary spark to some of the world’s most interesting businesses.”

Wharton says: “To have world-class design, technology and business consultancy working in unison, and at scale, is a rare opportunity. This an evolving and progressive team that is well-placed to help the most ambitious global brands thrive.”