McDonald’s goes brand-free in striking new OOH campaign

The logo’s not big enough used to be the client lament (these days it’s changed to there aren’t enough products in it ‘cos we’ve only got one TV/Super Bowl ad this year.)

But McDonald’s is hardly likely to be overlooked and Leo Burnett London has made its typography the hero of a new Out of Home campaign.

McDonald’s these days seems to do most things, marketing-wise, right. If only they could get rid of that awful furniture. But ‘distressed’ over thousands of outlets is probably a bridge too far.

MAA creative scale: 7.