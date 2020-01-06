Heinz Beans jumps on Veganuary bandwagon

0 Shares Share

Is Veganuary any better than ‘Dry January?’ Anyway it seems to have caught some imaginations, the weekend’s colour supps were full of vegan recipes.

Heinz can clearly spot an opportunity so it’s running a ‘Beans Meanz Vegan’ spin on the usual as the venerable product is also vegan it seems (although many may see it as an essential component of a collation featuring bacon, sausages, eggs and even black pudding.) Doubtless some vegan-ite will contest Heinz’s proposition.

But it’s a smart idea and Havas London and PR firm Wonderland Communications are pumping it for all it’s worth.

Heinz Beans’ Emily Wright says: “There’s a general perception that being vegan means you have to spend lots of money on fancy foods, but being vegan isn’t all kale and quinoa. That’s why we want vegans to know that our classic Heinz Beanz can still be enjoyed this Veganuary, whether on a simple piece of toast or a delicious baked potato.

“Not forgetting all the other varieties in our vegan range, including Heinz Beanz No Added Sugar and Heinz Beanz Peri Peri. This year we’re here to support everyone tackling Veganuary and want to make it Easy Beanzy!” Thanks Emily.

MAA creative scale: 7.