Doritos heads west and ‘Whassup’ set for Super Bowl return

Do teaser ads work? Here’s an enigmatic effort from Super Bowl regular Doritos featuring Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X (no, me neither).

Does Doritos merit such drama? May do if Goodby is on the case.

And Budweiser is reprising ‘Whassup’ with techno.

Didn’t much like its first, famous incarnation (heresy in adland but there you go.)

More to come, no doubt.