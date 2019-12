0 Shares Share

Tourism Australia is wheeling out some of its big guns – Kylie Minogue leading the way – in ‘Matesong,’ the latest in M&C Saatchi Sydney’s ‘Philausophy’ (geddit) campaign. This aimed fairly and squarely at Brexit-battered Brits who need to escape from the poor old UK.

That’s the idea anyway. So no Aussie cliche is left unturned (although there’s an absence of smoke.)

You can see why it might have made sense at the idea stage.

In reality – absolutely ghastly.

MAA creative scale: 2.