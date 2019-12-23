Is Guinness Clear the drinks launch of 2019?

0 Shares Share

Six Nations rugby sponsor Guinness has produced a neat spin for its “responsible drinking” campaign (responsible drinking, at rugby matches?), Guinness Clear, ie water.

And it features former rugby stars (and now accomplished TV pundits) Brian O’Driscoll and Lawrence Dallaglio, taking it on their manly chins as they hit the Guinness brewery is search of some black stuff.

This is how to do it. “When the fun stops stop” cheerleaders for betting on Sky could take a leaf out of its book.

MAA creative scale: 8.