Don't Miss

Is Guinness Clear the drinks launch of 2019?

Posted by: Stephen Foster in Advertisers, Creative, News 2 mins ago 0

0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Six Nations rugby sponsor Guinness has produced a neat spin for its “responsible drinking” campaign (responsible drinking, at rugby matches?), Guinness Clear, ie water.

And it features former rugby stars (and now accomplished TV pundits) Brian O’Driscoll and Lawrence Dallaglio, taking it on their manly chins as they hit the Guinness brewery is search of some black stuff.

This is how to do it. “When the fun stops stop” cheerleaders for betting on Sky could take a leaf out of its book.

MAA creative scale: 8.

You May Also Like

About Stephen Foster

Avatar
Stephen is a former editor of Marketing Week and London Evening Standard advertising columnist. He wrote City Republic for Brand Republic and is a partner in communications consultancy The Editorial Partnership.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2017 MAA Coms Ltd, All Rights Reserved. Powered by WordPress with help of KREE Media. | Cookies explained.